Shannon Airport plan to build new hanger could create 250 jobs

THE Shannon Group has announced plans to construct a new hanger at Shannon Airport due to a ‘demand for additional space’, which could create up to 250 jobs if approval is given for the project.

The Group confirmed that it had lodged a planning application with Clare County Council for a new aircraft hangar at Shannon Airport due to ‘demand’.

Shannon Group CEO Matthew Thomas said: “If successful the project would support up to 150 jobs during the construction phase and a further 100 jobs during operation.”

The proposed development will comprise a new steel framed wide-bodied aircraft paint hangar and internal ancillary office space, workshops, plant rooms and storage space and will ave the capability to accommodate multiple aircraft types up to an Airbus A380.

Shannon already has the largest hangar area of any Irish airport with 50,700sq meters of space across nine hangars – but all are fully occupied.

“Our proposed development is consistent with the Government’s National Aviation Policy to develop the aviation and aerospace sector in Shannon and their commitment to building Ireland’s attractiveness to encourage more aviation businesses to locate and expand,” said Mr Thomas.

We are working hard with a range of stakeholders including the Government to bring this major project to Shannon.

“It would strengthen the aerospace cluster at Shannon (the International Aviation Services Centre) and contribute to the development of Ireland’s aerospace capabilities for some of the world’s largest commercial aircraft, further enhancing Ireland’s reputation as a global centre for the aviation industry,” he added.

Pat Breen, Minister of State for Employment and Small Business, said: “This major development will significantly enhance Shannon’s aviation infrastructure and will advance Shannon’s growing aviation cluster, already consisting of more than 50 companies employing 2,000 people.”

Shannon Group commercial properties MD Ray O’Driscoll added that it was a “major project that supports the expansion of the airport and would contribute to the Group’s strategy for developing its property portfolio”.