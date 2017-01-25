Could it be you? - Lottery HQ to reveal more details following Euromillions win

THE National Lottery is expected to release further details later today after it emerged the winning ticket for last night’s EuroMillions draw was sold in Ireland.

The lucky winner will take home a jackpot of just over €88 million whenever they claim their prize.

However, the bumper jackpot is still some €27 million shy of the record €115m which Limerick woman, Dolores McNamara won in 2005.

Lottery chiefs have not yet released any information as to where in the country or where the winning ticket was sold.

BoyleSports is offering odds of 16/1 of the winning ticket having been sold in Limerick.

"The winning ticket is red hot to be sold in Leinster at odds of 1/2 whilst a Munster winner to follow in the footsteps of Dolores McNamara who won the gigantic EuroMillions jackpot of €115million euro back in 2005 is priced at 5/2," said Liam Glynn of BoyleSports.

We make Dublin the 9/4 favourite to be the county to have sold the winning #EuroMillions ticket. — Liam Glynn (@BoyleSportsLG) January 25, 2017

However, despite the 16/1 odds, there has been some speculation on social media that the winning ticket was sold in Limerick.

Red FM spreading rumour that it was staff of Johnson & Johnson in Limerick that won #EuroMillions — Will Leahy (@willleahy) January 25, 2017

Last night’s win marks the third-biggest jackpot in Ireland and the 10th time that an Irish ticket holder has won the top prize since 2004.

"We had about 400,000 entries in the Euromillions draw so we advise all our retailers to check their tickets today. With a jackpot this big, we have to collect the money from other countries. It’ll be next week before they get the money," Dermot Griffin, CEO of the National Lottery told Morning Ireland.

For the record, the winning numbers were: 1, 5, 7, 17, 23, while the lucky stars were 3 and 8.