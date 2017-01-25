Shannon Bureau supports €7m worth of business in region

BUSINESS worth more than €7m was supported by the Shannon Region Conference and Sports Bureau during 2016.

More than 30 international events took place last year including the Japanese Karate Association World Championships, The Pan-Am Reunion, Syndicat du Decolletage, and The World BBQ Champiopnships.

The bureau’s remit is to promote the Shannon region as a location for business and sports tourism and offer an entirely free service to event organisers and local ambassadors to help increase the Clare and Limerick region’s share of the international business and sports tourism market.

“We are delighted with the 2016 achievement and the success of our business and sports tourism strategy in winning and supporting business into the region. We are every fortunate to have a varied group of Ambassadors who bid for and win lucrative business tourism for the region with our supports and that of Failte Ireland,” said Karen Brosnahan, general manager of the bureau.

Miriam Kennedy, head of business and events for Fáilte Ireland said the State body is delighted to work with the Shannon Region Conference & Sports Bureau.

“We are delighted to acknowledge the ambassadors that have helped in winning these conferences and events. We are working actively with our colleagues in the Shannon Region Conference and Sports Bureau to drive these figures up even more with the help of the ambassador programme,” she said.