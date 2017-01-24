Two hospitalised after bus crash in Limerick city

TWO PEOPLE are being treated at University Hospital Limerick following a road traffic collision involving a Bus Éireann vehicle and a car in the city this Tuesday afternoon.

The Limerick Leader understands that a vehicle with two passengers collided with a bus travelling in the same direction, leaving Clancy Strand towards Thomondgate. At 3.06pm, emergency services were called to the scene.

According to a witness, the vehicle was “pinned” against badly-damaged railings outside St Munchin’s Church.

Two appliances of the Limerick Fire Service, two ambulance units, and two members of An Garda Síochána attended the scene of the accident. More than 10 members of Limerick Fire Service were at the scene.

The two passengers were taken to University Hospital Limerick “as a precaution”, and it is understood that their injuries are not serious.

Limerick Fire Service left the scene at around 3.40pm.