Tributes paid to popular former Young Munster RFC president

SPECIAL tributes have been paid to former Young Munster RFC president Eddie Benson, who died earlier this week.

This Monday, friends and clubmates led the tributes for the Young Munster man, who served as president in 1988/1989 and was also one of the founding members of the Limerick City Youth Band.

Eddie, of Greystones, husband of Dolores and a father of three, previously worked as a fitter by trade.

Honorary secretary and close friend, Brendan Collopy said that Eddie’s passing “came as a great shock” to Limerick’s rugby community.

“Eddie was a great club man. He was assistant treasurer for years, and he helped the club through bad times. He was always there for the club, he was a great worker. He did anything and everything for the club, and he was very well liked by everyone for the club. He was always there when the club needed him.”

Mr Collopy told the Leader that Eddie “never missed” any of the club’s away games, including Young Munster’s most recent match against Lansdowne on December 4.

He said that he, late former president Willie Allen and Eddie were best friends.

“We were all buddies. And you always had a laugh with Eddie. He was great company and he had friends all over the place, all around the country. As well, he was a great family man.

“He will certainly be well-missed at Young Munsters,” he added.

As of one of the founding members of the Limerick City Youth Band, Eddie performed in a Show Band alongside his father and brother.

Former president, and club committee member, Fergal Deegan said that it was “sad day for Young Munster. Eddie was a gentleman who worked tirelessly for the club and its members. Being a proud Young Munster man, Eddie was involved in every element of the club.”

Beloved husband of Dolores and loving father of Toni (Gleeson), Donna (O’Connor) and Joe. Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law Mark and Michael, daughter-in-law Melanie, grandchildren Ed and Jack, Niall, Clodagh, Aoife, Mark and Rachel, brother Sammy, sister Geraldine, nieces, nephews. relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, this Thursday evening, from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Private cremation to follow later.