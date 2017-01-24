Pat McDonagh confirms €9m investment in Castletroy Park Hotel

THE OWNER of the Castletroy Park Hotel has announced that he is set to invest in excess of €9m in the city.

Pat McDonagh, who also founded the Supermac’s franchise, announced plans for a number of projects in the city at the UL GAA breakfast morning at the hotel on Monday.

“It is time for all of us, as players in this city, to decide to move now to build a great city,” said Mr McDonagh, who was joined by Minister for Finance Michael Noonan for the announcement.

“Here in the Castletroy Park, I’m delighted this morning to reaffirm our commitment to this city. I’m especially happy to announce our decision to embark on an expansion of the hotel,” said Mr McDonagh.

An expansion of 30 extra rooms, as well as a complete refurbishment of the existing rooms and leisure facilities is on the cards for the Castletroy Park Hotel.

A new Supermac’s restaurant is also in the works for the Ballysimon Road, next to Topaz, for which planning permission has already been granted.

“We are going to start in the next two months for the new restaurant on the Ballysimon Road,” confirmed Mr McDonagh.

In addition to this, the existing Supermac’s restaurant in Singland will be expanded, subject to planning permission. Supermac’s on O’Connell Street and the Ennis Road will also be refurbished as part of the €9m investment.

Minister Michael Noonan said that the tourism industry has potential to grow in Limerick.

The Limerick minister also said that interesting visitor centres, such as King John’s Castle and the proposed international rugby centre on O’Connell Street, were "vital" for tourism growth.