Limerick gardai seize car minutes after warning 'uninsured' driver

This photograph was posted on the @gardainfo twitter account

LIMERICK gardai have seized a car which was allegedly being driven minutes after the driver was advised to rectify their insurance.

According to a post on social media this Monday, the orange-coloured Peugeot was seized after it was spotted in the Dock Road area of the city.

A photograph of the vehicle suggests it was stopped outside a commercial premises. 

It is not known if the driver will face prosecution but anyone convicted of driving without insurance faces a mandatory two-year disqualification.