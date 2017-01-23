Limerick gardai seize car minutes after warning 'uninsured' driver

LIMERICK gardai have seized a car which was allegedly being driven minutes after the driver was advised to rectify their insurance.

According to a post on social media this Monday, the orange-coloured Peugeot was seized after it was spotted in the Dock Road area of the city.

A photograph of the vehicle suggests it was stopped outside a commercial premises.

Motorist told not to drive car until covered by insur, spotted mins later driving car on dock rd,Limerick traffic seize car for no insur pic.twitter.com/lfaGdY3OPa — Garda Info (@gardainfo) January 23, 2017

It is not known if the driver will face prosecution but anyone convicted of driving without insurance faces a mandatory two-year disqualification.