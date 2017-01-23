Council spends €20k rolling out slow zones in Limerick

LIMERICK City and County Council has defended the cost of rolling out so called ‘slow zones’ in 30 housing estates.

The new 30kph zones came into effect on December 28, last as part of a national road safety initiative unveiled by the Minister for Transport almost two years ago.

Figures obtained by the Limerick Leader show more than €20,000 has been spent by the local authority procuring and installing signposts advising motorists of the new speed limits.

While the council has not confirmed the total cost, it says each pole and sign cost €110.02 to purchase while it cost a further €120 to install them.

More than 90 signs have been installed at entrances and access points to each of the estates, which are located across the city and county.

The adminstrative costs associated with the roll-out have not been disclosed as they form part of the regular duties of those staff involved.

A spokesperson for the local authority says the cost of rolling out the slow zones needs to be balanced against lower accident levels and the reduced severity of crashing at 30kph rather than at 50kph.

He added that other benefits associated with the slow zones is an “improved quality of life for citizens living in estates resulting from lower speeds, lower vehicle noise and lower vehicle emissions”.