Driver was travelling more than twice the speed limit near Limerick village

A DRIVER who was allegedly caught travelling at more than twice the speed limit near a village in County Limerick told gardai they were late for work.

According to gardai, the incident happened on the N21 at Croagh at 5.10am on Friday.

In a tweet, gardai stated the vehicle was travelling at 128kph in a 60kph zone and that “speed kills”.