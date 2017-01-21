Driver was travelling more than twice the speed limit near Limerick village
A DRIVER who was allegedly caught travelling at more than twice the speed limit near a village in County Limerick told gardai they were late for work.
According to gardai, the incident happened on the N21 at Croagh at 5.10am on Friday.
In a tweet, gardai stated the vehicle was travelling at 128kph in a 60kph zone and that “speed kills”.
Limerick – ‘Late for work’ driver stopped in Croagh at 5.10am travelling at 128kph in 60 zone. Speed limits are 24/7. Speed Kills. pic.twitter.com/dw1OqsdXLQ— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 20, 2017
