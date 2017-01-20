Tributes paid to respected Shannon lecturer Hans Schmid

TRIBUTES have been paid to Hans Schmid who lectured at Shannon College of Hotel Management for more than half a century.

Having grown up in a rural part of East Germany, Mr Schmid, who was aged in his late 80s, arrived in Ireland from his native Switzerland in 1951 to improve his English as part of an work-exchange programme.

However, he remained in Ireland and went on to work at Aer Rianta in Shannon and later played a key role in the establishment of Shannon Golf Club.

During the early 1950s Hans worked at Shannon Airport during the day and at Dromoland Castle in the evenings,

He is credited with introducing the silver and gueridon (trolley) service to the Castle where he was later appointed as general manager.

In 1957, he took up a role as full time service lecturer at Shannon College of Hotel Management where he enjoyed a lengthy career.

While he officially retired in 1993, he was an ever present figure at the college for many years afterwards and was conferred with an degree of masters of Commerce from National University Ireland in 2008.

One tributed posted by St John Kelliher on Facebook by reads: “A gentleman and true hotel professional. For those of use who are fortunate to have experienced his teaching and knowledge we are certainly the lucky ones”.

Hans, who lived at Mayorstone in Limerick city, is pre-deceased by his wife Veronica and son Paul, he is survived by his children – Arthur, Luise and Deirdre – his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His funeral will take place at St Lelia’s Church at 11am on Tuesday with burial afterwards in Craughaun Cemetery, Cratloe.