General Motors jobs 'a terrific vote of confidence' for Limerick

MOVES by US car manufacturer General Motors to expand its footprint at its Dooradoyle offices, which could lead to a further 100 jobs, have been described as a “terrific vote of confidence” by a council executive.

This follows Limerick city councillors’ decision on Monday to sanction proposals which could see the car giant, based in the council offices at County Hall in Dooradoyle, double the number of people it employs in Limerick to 200.

It was proposed to lease the third floor of the council’s buildings to General Motors Ireland for a term of five years, with the firm having the option to extend for a further five years.

The Detroit company is in the middle of a recruitment drive in Limerick, and will pay €145,242 per year in respect of rent, insurance and service charges.

Councillors voted in favour of the proposal at the metropolitan district council meeting, which was held at Limerick City Gallery of Art, Pery Square.

Metropolitan mayor Cllr Michael Hourigan, who chaired the meeting, said: “It is a very positive note because Limerick, by these large companies, is perceived as a good place to come, perceived as a place where workers will have a good quality of life, and where workers can get reasonable accommodation at a reasonable price.

“It is incredible news for Limerick, as it says something about Limerick, a place where people want to come to set up their business. While Limerick City and County Council cannot really create jobs as such, we can create the atmosphere, we can create the location, we can create the sites. So, we have a huge responsibility to make Limerick a place where people will want to come,” he told the Leader.

Speaking at the council meeting Cllr Daniel Butler added: “I would like to welcome this. It means more jobs, and it has to be welcomed. And it’s a double-whammy because it means that we are getting revenue from General Motors.”

Anti-Austerity Alliance councillor Cian Prendiville, however, raised concerns about parking availability for any new staff.

Cllr Joe Leddin said “we should do everything we can to facilitate them,” adding he did not consider parking to be a “big issue”.

Kieran Lehane, council manager in the metropolitan district said the move will encourage staff to spend more in the locality, adding that it’s a "terrific vote of confidence".

One of the world’s biggest companies, General Motors owns brands like Opel, Cadillac and Chevrolet among others.