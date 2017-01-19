Limerick Direct Provision centre for asylum seekers issued with closure notice

A DIRECT Provision centre which houses more than 60 asylum seekers in Limerick city will shut its doors next week after being issued with a closure notice.

Westbourne Holiday Hostels, which is based on Ashbourne Avenue near the Dock Road, was issued with a closure notice on Wednesday afternoon by the Reception and Integration Agency, which oversees all Direct Provision services.

The centre, which has around 15 staff, has up to 64 male adult residents in Direct Provision.

The RIA letter, copies of which have been posted all over the centre, states:

“The Reception and Integration Agency wishes to advise you that for contractual reasons, this centre will no longer be available to us for the provision of accommodation for asylum seekers beyond the 27th January 2017.

“The centre will close with effect from that date.

“All existing residents at the Westbourne will be relocated elsewhere. RIA will assist with transferring your belongings etc to your new accommodation centre.

“The Reception and Integration Agency will write to you regarding your new accomodation centre in the coming days.”

A source told the Limerick Leader this Thursday afternoon that it “is a very distressing time for everybody here”.