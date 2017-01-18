Man dies following shooting incident at University Hospital Limerick

GARDAI have confirmed that a man who sustained gunshot wounds during an incident on the grounds of University Hospital Limerick (UHL) this Wednesday afternoon has died.

The alarm was raised shortly before 3pm and emergency services remain at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Garda Press Office has confirmed the man, who was aged in his early 60s, died at the church which is located on the hospital campus.

The scene has been preserved and a post-mortem examination is to be carried out on the man's body.

While investigations are continuing, it is understood gardai do not suspect foul play.

#BREAKING: Reports a man has shot himself in church in University Hospital Limerick. More to follow @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/iOSYCF5yDR

— Anne Sheridan (@annesheridan1) January 18, 2017

More than 20 gardai remain at scene of University Hospital Limerick. Official comment awaited from gardai. More later via @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/mCwk11JFN0 — Anne Sheridan (@annesheridan1) January 18, 2017

