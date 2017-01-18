Shannon-based company set to sponsor Munster this Saturday

SHANNON-based company, SnapParcel, will have its logo emblazoned across the front of the Munster jersey for this weekend’s Champions Cup clash against Racing 92 at Thomond Park.

Last month, the company was announced as the winner of the Munster ‘Sponsor for a Day’ competition which is run in association with Bank of Ireland – Munster’s primary jersey sponsor.

This is the fourth season of the competition, which was open to businesses across Ireland.

In addition to having its logo emblazoned on the front of the players’ jerseys the company will also have pitch signage for Saturday’s match, corporate hospitality a match programme advert as well as photographs with the team.

Founded in 2011, SnapParcel is a globally recognised shipping company with a strong focus on smart Supply Chain and innovative Logistics Solutions

“Having our logo on the Munster Rugby jerseys in Thomond Park is an incredible opportunity for an emerging business like ours. The exposure, both in Ireland and internationally, will provide an immeasurable boost to SnapParcel. It’s a once in a lifetime experience, and we are looking forward to everything it brings,” said Paul Collins, director at SnapParcel.

Declan Galvin, Head of Small Business at Bank of Ireland says the Sponsor for a Day competition has been a huge success.

“As Ireland’s number one business bank, we are committed to supporting Ireland’s SMEs, to help them increase and grow their businesses. The Sponsor for a Day competition provides massive brand exposure to businesses across Ireland and I want to congratulate SnapParcel who I know will benefit significantly from the initiative,” he said.

The competition continues to grow and we received a very high number of strong entries from companies across all industries, showcasing excellent examples of the hard-working businesses operating throughout Ireland and highlighting how relevant this competition is for SMEs throughout Ireland,” he added.

Saturday’s match, which kicks-off at 5.30pm, is a 26,200 sell-out.