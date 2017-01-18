Limerick shopping centre sells for €1.36m

A SHOPPING centre in Dooradoyle in Limerick has sold for €1.36m.

A private investor has bought the split level Rosedale Shopping Centre at the Dooradoyle Road for over €200,000 above its initial asking price of €1.1m.

The deal, it is understood, will show a net initial return of 8.85%.

Colliers International and Power & Associates handled the sale of the split-level centre with four units extending to 850sq m (9,154sq ft).

A Centra convenience store is the largest contributor to the €125,800 rent, paying an annual rent of €45,000.

The other tenants are the Dooradoyle Pharmacy, Dooradoyle Medical Centre and Super Bites take away.