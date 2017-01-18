UL based software research centre announces appointment of new director

LERO, the software research centre based at the University of Limerick, has announced the appointment of a new director.

Professor Brian Fitzgerald takes over from Professor Mike Hinchey, who leaves the Irish Software Research Centre after an eight year term of office.

Roscommon born Fitzgerald was formerly chief scientist at Lero and has been involved with the Science Foundation Ireland supported national research centre since its inception in 2005, apart from a spell as vice-president research at UL from 2008 to 2011.

UL president Professor Don Barry said that the new director “brings to the role valuable industry as well as academic experience.

“He is a pioneer in research into open source software and is widely recognised as a global leader in the study of software development processes and methods.”

The new Lero director has worked in the software industry for over a decade in a variety of sectors including finance, telecommunications, manufacturing and bespoke software development in Ireland, Belgium and Germany.

Meanwhile, Mike Hinchey will retain his role as professor of software engineering at UL and will continue to be involved in Lero as a co-principal investigator and leader of research in autonomous and adaptive systems.

Prof Barry said he had “played a central role in developing and leading Lero and leaves it well placed to advance its position as one of the leading software research centres in the world”.