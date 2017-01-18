Significant progress for cornerstone Limerick 2030 project

MAJOR development at the Gardens International site could take place in a matter of weeks, as a new contractor is set to be appointed soon, the Limerick Leader has learned.

The tender process for the advanced works at the Henry Street site, which is one of the cornerstone projects of the Limerick 2030 €500m economic plan, ended last Thursday.

The economic plan forms part of the Limerick Twenty Thirty development company, which aims to create as many as 5,000 jobs by 2021.

Mayor of Limerick city and county, Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon, welcomed the news that progress was underway for the 112,000 square-foot building, which had been vacant for a number of years.

“This is going to provide stimulus to the city centre, and I think the council was very wise in purchasing the property," he said.

“A lot of people were sceptical about the time scale of the project, and I do know that remedial works were carried out there, but I am delighted and looking forward to seeing the completion of it.

“This will be providing employment, and it will give a good facelift to Henry Street, too,” he said.

The Fianna Fáil councillor said that it is, so far, a “great start to 2017.

"I am very optimistic that 2017 is going to be a great year for Limerick city and county, but particularly the city centre. The momentum is going well, and everybody is playing their part, I think.”

Limerick City and County Council is also hopeful of seeing “significant developments” at the Opera site on Patrick Street this year, with a planning application for the project due in the coming months.

“That is the main site in the city centre, and to see Patrick Street rejuvenated would be a great advance. All the parts of the 2030 plan are coming together, and a lot of them are coming together sooner, rather than later,” he said.

He added that hinterland areas will also see a boost as a result of the five-year economic plan.