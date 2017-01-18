Limerick man accused of indecently assaulting schoolboy

THE trial has opened of a Limerick man who is accused of multiple counts of indecently assaulting a young boy almost 40 years ago.

The 62-year-old, who has an address in the city, faces a total of 13 charges relating to offences which allegedly happened at locations in Limerick city and County Kerry on various dates during 1979, 1980 and 1981.

When arraigned at Limerick Circuit Court this Tuesday, he replied ‘not guilty’ when each of the charges were put to him.

Nine of the offences are alleged to have happened at the defendant’s home address while three are alleged to have happened at another location in the city.

A single offence is alleged to have happened at a popular tourist destination in North Kerry.

Opening the trial before a jury of seven men and five women, Lorcan Connolly BL, said it is the State case the defendant “engaged in various sexual acts” with the alleged party “over a sustained period of time”.

He said evidence will heard during the trial that there were “goings on of a sexual nature” on various dates between January 1, 1979 and December 31, 1981.

Mr Connolly advised the jurors that some of the evidence they will hear during the trial will be “unpleasant” and he told them they must put aside any sympathies they might have for the alleged injured party or the accused man.

Yesterday afternoon, the jury was shown a booklet of photographs of both the outside and inside of the defendant’s home.

They were also shown maps of certain locations in the city where it’s alleged the offences took place.

The jurors have been told they are likely to hear evidence from a number of civilian witnesses including the alleged injured party who is expected to give evidence this Wednesday.

Several gardai are also likely to give evidence.

The presiding judge, Tom O’Donnell, has told the jurors not to talk about the case with anybody else pending the conclusion of the proceedings.

They have been told the defendant enjoys the presumption of innocence and that the onus is on the State to prove each of the 13 charges beyond a reasonable doubt – the highest standard in law.