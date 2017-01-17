Willie Sexton's pub in Limerick to be put on the market

WILLIE Sexton’s, one of the best known pubs in Limerick, has closed and will shortly be put up for sale, the Limerick Leader can reveal.

Owned by the popular former Irish international rugby player, the pub on Henry Street was, in its hey day, one of the most popular haunts in the city and was frequented by a host of rugby stars.

It was particularly popular with colleagues of Mr Sexton from Garryowen Rugby Club.

The pub closed over a week ago and speculation that it might be re-opened by Mr Sexton has been ruled out.

While Mr Sexton was not available for comment, a business colleague confirmed the news to the Leader.

“Willie has decided to concentrate on his pub on the Ennis Road, the Ardhu. The pub (Sexton’s) will be for sale by private treaty is expected to attract plenty of interest because of its excellent location and its proud history.”

Willie Sexton, a native of Listowel who lives on the Ennis Road in the city, is an uncle of Irish rugby star Johnny Sexton and won three caps for Ireland.