6,000 students to converge on UL for Cycle Against Suicide Congress

CONNACHT Rugby coach Pat Lam and Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People Helen McEntee are among the speakers at the Cycle Against Suicide Student Leaders’ Congress taking place in UL this week.

Thousands of students and teachers from across Limerick will attend the two day event in the UL Sport Arena this Wednesday and Thursday, which is long booked out.

6,000 second-level students and teachers in total will attend the Congress, the fifth annual staging of the event and the first time it is being held outside Dublin.

The aim of the event is to promote positive mental health and help-seeking behaviour in young people and brings together young adults and teachers from all over Ireland – while students from Laurel Hill, Colaiste Nano Nagel, St Clements College, Castletroy College, Ard Scoil Ris, Crescent Comprehensive and Villiers are among those attending.

The theme of this year’s Congress is ‘Share The Journey’, with students to present projects based around this.

Cycle Against Suicide CEO Paul McBride has said events such as the Congress “offer a significant opportunity to normalise the conversation around mental health”.

Students will hear from a number of speakers, while there will also be live entertainment, discussion and much more to promote Cycle Against Suicide’s message that “It’s OK not to feel OK; and it’s absolutely OK to ask for help.”

The speakers include Lam, Minister McEntee, Ombudsman for Children, Dr. Niall Muldoon, Sociologist and Irish Travellers' rights activist, Sindy Joyce and even a special appearance from Dustin The Turkey.

There will be music from The Strypes, Orla Gartland and The High Hopes Choir, among others.