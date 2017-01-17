Youths banned from Limerick housing estates

THREE young men, including two brothers, have been ordered to stay out of large parts of Southill after Limerick City and County Council was granted an exclusion order against them.



The local authority initiated the legal proceedings late last year and none of the three youths, who are aged between 17 and 20, contested the application which was made under the provisions of the Housing Miscellaneous Provisions Act.



Solicitor Gerard Reidy, representing the council, told Limerick District Court the council was seeking to exclude the youths from all local authority housing estates in Southill because of alleged involvement in antisocial behaviour in the area “over a period of time”



Because the application was not contested, none of the specific allegations relating to the youths were revealed in open court.



Each of the young men, two of whom are juveniles, are known to gardai and it is understood they each have a number of criminal convictions.



Judge Aeneas McCarthy was told none of the three youths live in the Southill area although a close relative of the two brothers does live there.



The Exclusion Order, which will remain in place for three years, applies to each of the local authority housing estates in Southill – namely O’Malley Park, John-Carey Park, Kincora Park and Keyes Park.



Solicitor John Herbert confirmed each of the youths, who sat together in the public gallery during the brief hearing, understand the terms of order.



He asked that the two brothers be allowed to visit their relative between 4pm and 6pm each Saturday.



A map of Southill was submitted to the court with each of the estates which are the subject of the order highlighted.



The route which the two youths are allowed to travel when visiting their relative each Saturday was also highlighted.



Judge Aeneas McCarthy granted the application which means the three youths cannot enter Southill until early 2020.



It is a criminal offence to breach the terms of an Exclusion Order and anyone convicted of breaching such an order faces a possible fine or a term of imprisonment.