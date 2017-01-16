Visiting restrictions remain in place at Limerick psychiatric unit

VISITING restrictions still remain in place at the acute psychiatric unit at University Hospital Limerick, following an outbreak of the flu last week.

A small number patients and staff were confirmed with the seasonal influenza virus in unit 5B, last Thursday, the HSE said.

It is understood that no new cases were confirmed thereafter.

“Visiting restrictions remain in place, the Unit will open to visitors strictly between 2pm and 4pm daily. All infection control measures remain in place.The HSE regrets this inconvenience but would like to thank patients and the public for their cooperation.”

A further update will be issued this Friday, the HSE stated.

Meanwhile this Monday morning, overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick remains high in the emergency department and the wards, with 31 patients treated on trolleys or additional trolleys and beds.

UHL was the second-most overcrowded hospital, behind Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar, which had 34 patients on trolleys.