Shannon-based Coast Guard in rescue operation off Clare coast

The Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter has successfully airlifted a crew member from a boat off the coast of County Clare.

Rescue 115 was deployed early this morning after the alarm was raised and assistance requested.

One person was winched from the vessel and flown to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) for treatment.

Rescue 115 has since returned to its base at Shannon Airport.

Their nature or seriousness of the crew member’s condition is not known.