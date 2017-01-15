Fire crews attend blaze at Limerick apartment
Limerick Fire and Rescue service posted this photo on social media
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were deployed at an apartment fire in Limerick city centre this Sunday evening.
Three units of of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service were deployed at a property at Mallow Street shortly before 4.30pm within minutes of the alarm being raised.
The fire was brought under control quickly and there are no reports of any injuries.
They crews remained at the scene for more than 40 minutes before returning the Limerick Fire Station at Mulgrave Street.
Crews attended a city centre apartment fire, today #fireandrescue #firefighter #firefighters #firetruck #firetrucks #breathingapparatus pic.twitter.com/CsIphyHYmV— Limerick Fire (@LimerickFire) January 15, 2017
An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the fire.
