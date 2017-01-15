Fire crews attend blaze at Limerick apartment

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were deployed at an apartment fire in Limerick city centre this Sunday evening.

Three units of of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service were deployed at a property at Mallow Street shortly before 4.30pm within minutes of the alarm being raised.

The fire was brought under control quickly and there are no reports of any injuries.

They crews remained at the scene for more than 40 minutes before returning the Limerick Fire Station at Mulgrave Street.

An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the fire.