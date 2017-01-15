More jobs could be on track at General Motors in Limerick

LIMERICK councillors are expected to sanction proposals this Monday which could see car giant General Motors double the number of people it employs in Limerick to 200.

The Detroit-based car manufacturer, which owns brands like Opel, Cadillac, Buick and Chevrolet, currently rents office space at the local authority buildings near the Crescent Shopping Centre in Dooradoyle.

Since it set up in Limerick in 2013, it has ramped up its workforce to around 100 people working in logistics and technical support.

Now, metropolitan district councillors are to be asked to pass a proposal to further increase the firm’s footprint at County Hall, in a move which sources indicate may bring a further 100 jobs.

Metropolitan mayor Michael Hourigan, who will chair the meeting, described the move as “very positive”.

It is being proposed to lease the third floor in the council’s buildings to General Motors Ireland for a term of five years, with the firm having the option to extend for a further five years.

One of the world’s biggest companies, General Motors, which is in the middle of a recruitment drive in Limerick, will pay €145,242 per year in respect of rent, insurance and service charges.

Cllr Hourigan predicted the plan, second on the agenda, will pass with no major problems.

He added: “I would very much welcome any opportunity for increased employment in the city of Limerick. If this company, which is very reputable not just in Europe, but worldwide, increases its footprint in Limerick, it would be very positive.”

The Fine Gael member feels it also sends out a message to other big companies which may be considering Limerick as a location.

“They see Limerick as a place to locate whether it be because of our workforce, our geographic location, adjacent to an international airport, or be it our educational institutions – or a mix of all three,” he added.

General Motors has more than 216,000 staff in 396 sites globally on its books.