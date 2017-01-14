Limerick schools triumph at BT Young Scientist event

STUDENTS from six schools across Limerick have won awards at the annual BT Young Scientist and Technology exhibition.

Science teams from Ard Scoil Ris, Castletroy College, Desmond College in Newcastle West, Coláiste Iósaef in Kilmallock, Gaelcholaiste Luimní in the city and Coláiste Chiaráin in Croom all triumphed at the annual event, which is taking place in Dublin’s RDS this weekend.

There were also commendations for John the Baptist Community School, Hospital, Glenstal Abbey, and the Salesian Secondary College in Pallaskenry.

David Hamilton from Ard Scoil Ris won in the intermediate individual category, with the project ‘To Bee or not to Bee’ winning first place here.

This project is aimed at investigating solutions to falling bee populations.

It was double delight for the North Circular Road secondary school, as Niall Meade led the way in the junior individual category.

His project is a referee wrist band which connects all match officials allowing better and quicker decisions to be made.

Niall was also recognised for the Commission for Communications Regulation for his project.

The winner of the overall exhibition is 16-year-old Shane Curran from Terenure College, Dublin.

Over 1,100 students from 375 schools across the island of Ireland competed in the BT Young Scientist exhibition.

Education Minister Richard Bruton said: “It is wonderful to see so many students entering the world of science, technology, engineering and maths through the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition. Initiatives such as this have a critical role to play in raising awareness and engagement around science and technology and the impact it has on every aspect of our lives. I would like to congratulate every student, teacher and school community involved for their fantastic work this week. The Exhibition is a highlight for the education calendar every year, and I am delighted that BT will continue to support this event until 2020.”

