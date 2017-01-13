Four Limerick election candidates failed to provide proper documentation to SIPO 

FILES have been sent to Gardai in relation to a number of candidates who contested last year’s general election in Limerick.

In its report on the election, the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO) has confirmed it sent four files to Garda Headquarters last November concerning candidates (in Limerick) who failed to return the required statutory documentation following the election.

None of the candidates were successful.

There are: Denis Riordan (Non Party, Limerick city) Desmond J Hayes (Non Party, Limerick city), James Heffernan (Social Democrats, Limerick County) and John O’Gorman (Non Party, Limerick County).

According to SIPO, Mr Riordan, who secured 78 first preference votes, did not supply any documentation while the other three candidates James Heffernan (3,270 votes), John O’Gorman (207 votes) and Desmond J Hayes (254) provided incomplete information.

It is not known if any of the four will face criminal prosecution.