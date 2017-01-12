Flu outbreak at Limerick acute psychiatric unit

VISITING restrictions have been put in place at University Hospital Limerick’s acute psychiatric unit, following a fresh flu outbreak this Thursday.

The exact number of patients and staff confirmed with the seasonal influenza virus has yet to be confirmed.

According to a spokesperson for the HSE “all infection control measures are in place and the outbreak is being managed.

“In the interests of patient safety and in line with infection control procedures, there will be no visitors allowed on the Unit for a 24 hour period. The HSE regrets this inconvenience but would like to thank patients and the public for their cooperation.”

The spokesperson said that the visiting restrictions will be reviewed on Friday, when a further update will be issued.

After two weeks of high levels of overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick, figures have dropped slightly to 29 patients being treated on A&E trolleys and on additional beds or trolleys in the wards.