Old Crescent RFC mourn the loss of former president Jim Roche

LIMERICK rugby club Old Crescent has praised its former president Jim Roche, who sadly passed away this week, as providing invaluable “advice, guidance and support” to the club over many years.

Mr Roche, of Ballynacourty House, Lisnagry and late of JH Roche and Sons, passed away on Wednesday after a short illness. He was a distinguished former rugby player who lined out for Munster as well as his club.

He is survived by his wife Betty, sons Bobby, Peter and Richard, daughters Liz, Kate and Helen.

A member of Old Crescent RFC from its inception in 1947 to the present day, he was a former captain, president, trustee and honorary life member of the club.

He was pictured with Eoin Reddan in September when the rugby star was made an honorary life member of Old Crescent, a “happy occasion” for all involved, President Pat Monaghan said.

“Jim was a life long member of Old Crescent RFC from its inception in 1947 to the present day. His advice, guidance and support, was invaluable to Old Crescent RFC over many decades,” said Mr Monaghan.

“On behalf of all members of Old Crescent RFC, we extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Betty, his brother Niall, and the entire Roche family.”

Mr Roche will be reposing at home on Friday from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass will take place in St Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell at 11.30am on Saturday, followed by burial in St Joseph’s Cemetery.