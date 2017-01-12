Limerick's bright sparks vie for top prizes at BT Young Scientist exhibition

MORE than 120 students from across Limerick are aiming to emulate the success of last year’s crop of projects, as the BT Young Scientist competition opened its doors to the public this Thursday morning at the RDS in Dublin.

Limerick students at the event will showcase 55 projects, exhibiting their research spanning a diversity of areas in science, including economics, ecology, environment, health, electronics and many more.

And according to organisers of the show, students could be expecting an audience of more than 60,000 from Thursday to Friday.

Last year, Limerick schools took home a total of 14 awards. And the local scientists will find out on Friday afternoon if they will beat that record.

Launching the annual BT Young Scientist exhibit, President Michael D Higgins said that it was a “privilege” to open the show for another year.

“This morning, I got the list of the full 550 projects. And every year, when I finish, I go around and look at a few stands, a few projects, and I always say, and I mean it, that I wish I had the opportunity of looking at all 550. But I look at a few.

“And the first thing I want to do is to congratulate all of the 550 here, and indeed all of the 3,000 who submitted, for their curiosity about life and their capacity to be able to combine different aspects of science and the environment, to produce their projects.”

President Michael D. Higgins today opened the 53rd Young Scientists exhibition.

He said that it will be an “unforgettable” experience for all students participating in the exhibit.

The 13 participating schools include Desmond College, Coláiste Iosef, Castletroy College, Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh, Hazelwood College, John the Baptist Community School, Glenstal Abbey School, Ardscoil Rís, Scoil Mhuire agus Íde, Laurel Hill Secondary School FCJ, Salesian Secondary College, Coláiste Chiaran, and Crescent College Comprehensive.

“Since participating in the event, we have seen the numbers of students opting to study science related subjects to senior cycle increase,” said John O’Flynn, science teacher at Salesian Secondary College, Pallaskenry.

“We also have noticed that students who have partaken in the event are more inquisitive and conscious of the science world around them,” added Mr O’Flynn.

More information on the exhibition, visit BT Young Scientist website.