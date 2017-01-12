Rings worth €7,000 returned to Limerick woman by Good Samaritan

A WOMAN who was left ‘devastated’ after losing both her wedding ring and engagement ring in Limerick before the New Year has praised a Good Samaritan who found the rings and has now returned them to her.

The woman, who does not wish to be named, lost her rings while playing with her two young sons in the playground in Adare on December 29.

The Raheen resident only noticed that the rings had somehow "slipped off" later that night, and began a frantic search to find them and retrace her steps.

In total, the platinum wedding ring and single solitaire diamond engagement ring are worth in the region of €7,000.

"I'm absolutely delighted. We met the woman who found the rings this week. I'm just relieved. It had ruined the start of the New Year for us," she told the Limerick Leader.

Gardai issued an appeal to reunite its rightful owner with the two very special rings earlier this week, after they were reported as being found.