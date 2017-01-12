Snow falls in County Limerick

AS PREDICTED the snow has started to fall in Limerick!

The village of Kilfinane was the first to report snowfall this Thursday morning with flakes beginning to lodge on the ground just after 9am.

The Limerick Leader’s local correspondent for the Kilfinane area, Hugh Murphy, took a photo of the picturesque scene at 9.15am.

“It started to fall at around 9am just as the children were gone to school. I’d say they were just in class when it started. It’s still tipping away now. It’s watery snow but it is beginning to lodge,” he explained.

Motorists in Kilmallock and Bruff have also reported sleet showers and light snowfall this morning.

Met Eireann say that there will be moderate accumulations of snow in Munster on untreated surfaces before the day is over.

“But on high ground and mountains amounts will be more significant. Some thunderstorms are possible also. Fresh westerly winds will increase strong and gusty. Top afternoon temperatures just 2 to 4 C., but feeling much colder in the stiff winds.”

@WinterExpert rain/snow mix in Limerick city. Lots of snow on hills in Clare outside the city. — Sean Dee (@decornerforward) January 12, 2017