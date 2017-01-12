Search still on for owner of wedding rings found in Limerick

GARDAI in west Limerick are still trying to reunite two very special rings with their owner, after they were found in a playground two weeks ago.

The owner of the lost wedding and engagement ring is being urged to come forward after the rings were found by a Good Samaritan just before the New Year.

The rings were found in the new playground in Adare over Wednesday and Thursday, December 29 and 30, 2016.

Adare and Newcastle West gardaí are looking for the owner of the rings which were found lying in the grass on the playground, around lunchtime on the two days.

They are described as a silver wedding ring and a silver engagement ring with a diamond.

According to gardaí, the rings were recovered when a civilian called the garda station after having found the rings.

The owner still has not come forward, despite the fact that information about the rings has been shared hundreds of times online.

The Limerick Leader article about the rings was shared on Facebook more than 400 times in the first 24 hours.

The rings are described as being silver, but they could be made of a white gold. It is not known whether or not the engagement ring is a real diamond.

But the rings are more than just valuable. They also surely carry huge sentimental value for the couple who are without the symbolic rings.

It is hoped that the rings will be reunited with their owner in the coming days, and gardaí are continuing to appeal for the owner to come foward.

Anyone with any information should contact Newcastle West garda station at (069) 20650.