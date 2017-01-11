Themes of identity and culture for Limerick's St Patrick's Festival

LIMERICK’S St Patrick’s Festival will celebrate ‘who we are as people’ as a central theme in 2017, it has been announced.

An estimated 80,000 people are expected to line the street’s for the city parade on St Patrick’s Day, one of the largest in the country.

Limerick City and County Council has confirmed the overriding theme as: ‘Our stories, this is where we belong’. Further details are to be announced in the coming weeks.

The selected theme aims, through story-telling, for Limerick’s story to be ‘brought to life' on the streets for the national holiday.

The parade, which is being co-ordinated by Grooveyard Productions on behalf of the local authority, will feature thousands of participants from various community groups, companies, bands and sports clubs from across Limerick and further afield.

Aidan Phelan, creative director of the 2017 Limerick St Patrick's Day Parade said: “We all grew up with stories. We hear them from our parents, tell them to our children and pass them around the table.

“They come from down the road and from far away. They tell us where we come from where we are going. They give us our sense of shared identity.

“Stories tell us about who we are and where we belong. We find them in our communities, through our cultures and in our history. Through these we create our home wherever we are.

“We are looking for groups to think of imaginative and fun ways of telling their story on the streets of Limerick during the parade,” he added.

Arts officer Sheila Deegan explained that the civic event, created by the communities of Limerick, was a “celebration of who we are as a people and spectacular display of communities coming together in song and dance, in vivid colour and multifaceted inspiration.

“We are a nation of storytellers and now is the time for Limerick to tell its story. This is who we are and this is where we belong,” she explained.

Mayor of Limerick Cllr Kieran O’Hanlon welcomed “one of the highlights of the year” in the shape of the St Patrick’s Festival.

“It shows the pride that we have in being from Limerick and being Irish. There is no greater sight than looking up O’Connell Street and see the waves and waves of colour marching down our premier street.”

For more information, see Limerick.ie/stpatricksfestival.