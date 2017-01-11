Limerick school's 2018 opening confirmed

PLANS for a new €20m school building in Croom, which will replace the current Coláiste Chiaráin building, has cleared its final hurdle in the planning process.

It has also been confirmed that the school should be ready for a September 2018 opening.

Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board has today received the final confirmation of the November decision by Limerick City and County Council to grant planning permission.

“This confirmation effectively clears the way for the development of the new Coláiste Chiaráin campus to begin,” said LCETB Chief Executive George O’Callaghan on the news.

“Our Capital and Procurement Division will now work closely with the Department of Education and Skills to ensure tenders can be invited at the earliest opportunity and a successful contractor appointed,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

“It is expected that the new building will open in September 2018.”

The new school development on the 22 acre site at Skagh, Croom, consists of a two storey building of almost 10,000 square metres, designed by Healy Partner Architects.

It will incorporate over 60 teaching spaces which will facilitate delivery of the widest possible curriculum to the school’s almost 900 students.

“This news is very much welcome and will provide students with a real full-scale campus experience,” said chairperson of the school’s Board of Management, Tony Brazil.

“The development of pitches and external play areas on the site, together with a full-sized PE hall will enable a diverse range of extra-curricular activities. In addition, the inclusion as part of the project of a Special Education Needs Unit will ensure that the educational needs of the entire school community are met,” he added.

The value of the building project is expected to be between €15m and €20m, and it’s hoped that it will greatly enhance the social and economic infrastructure of Croom and the surrounding area.