Limerick charity offers chance to send message to skies for lost loved ones

AS part of a new initiative to “remember, acknowledge and celebrate” a loved one who was lost to a life-limiting illness, Cliona’s Foundation is urging people to send a message to the skies on January 21.

On that date - which is also the day of Cliona’s Foundation 10th annual celebration evening in Bulgaden Castle outside Kilmallock - people around the world are being invited to join with the Limerick charity in releasing a balloon in memory of a loved one.

“It’s just you and them in this moment,” explained Brendan Ring, who founded Cliona’s Foundation with his wife Terry.

Ten years ago the couple lost “the most precious little girl who touched the hearts of young and old everywhere”. Cliona Ring sadly passed away from an inoperable brain tumour. She was just 15 years of age.

In remembrance of Cliona and many other loved ones, the public are encouraged to write a note or put their worries down on paper and release it with a balloon “and have everyone come together by sharing your act of love captured on video or photograph on social networks with the hashtag #forgettheworld and tag Cliona’s Foundation”.

Cliona’s Foundation provide financial assistance to families caring for a child with a life-limiting illness.

“While we lost a precious girl, little did we know she was to be remembered forever by an even wider community, her legacy was to help so many others. Her memory has helped over 382 families - 382 families went to bed at night with one less worry,” Terry explained.

“Unfortunately some of these 382 families now also experience the pain of having perfect eyes left only to be seen in memory,” she added.

Any balloon will do for the event but for those who would rather a Cliona’s Foundation #forgettheworld Campaign balloon please contact phil@clionasfoundation.ie.

To find out more about Cliona’s Foundation, visit www.clionasfoundation.ie or call 061-331333.