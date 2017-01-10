Overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick remains highest in Ireland

THE TROLLEY crisis at University Hospital Limerick is still the worst in the country, according to new figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The daily INMO statistics show that there were 44 patients on A&E trolleys and on additional trolleys and beds in the wards at UHL, on Tuesday morning.

This rate is also level with Cork University Hospital overcrowding.

Following a study of the INMO statistics over the past year, overcrowding rates tend to reach their peak on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick highest in country again, leveling with CUH, with 44 patients on trolleys @Limerick_Leader — Fintan Walsh (@FintanYTWalsh) January 10, 2017

Last Wednesday, UHL peaked national records for the third time in two months, with 66 patients on trolleys. The following day, there were 60 patients on trolleys.

Though this halved to 33 patients on Monday morning, UHL still had the highest rate of overcrowding in the country, leveling with South Tipperary General Hospital.

This Saturday, a people's protest will take place outside UHL at 12pm, against the recent overcrowding in the emergency department.

Visiting restrictions are currently in place at the hospital, as frontline staff tackle one of the worst virus outbreaks in the country, with at least nine patients confirmed with seasonal influenza on Monday.

A hospital spokesperson said that the Christmas-New Year period was “exceptionally busy”, with the flu-like illnesses contributing the large attendance at the emergency department.