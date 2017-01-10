Diamond ring find sparks search for Limerick owner

GARDAI in West Limerick are seeking to reunite two very special rings with their owner, after they were found in a playground.

The owner of the lost wedding and engagement ring is being urged to come forward after the rings were found by a Good Samaritan just before the New Year.

The rings were found in the new playground in Adare between Wednesday and Thursday, December 29 and 30, 2016.

Adare and Newcastle West gardai are looking for the owner of the rings which were found lying in the grass on the playground, around lunchtime on those dates.

The rings are described as a silver wedding ring and a silver engagement ring with a diamond.

Anyone with any information should contact Newcastle West garda station at 069 20650.