Limerick council prepared for potential cold snap

LIMERICK City and County Council says it is monitoring developments as Met Éireann predicts a drop in temperatures later in the week.

The State forecaster says it will be bitterly cold between Wednesday and Saturday with northwesterly winds becoming dominant, drawing cold air down from the Arctic.

In its outlook, it says temperatures are likely to drop below zero in many places – particularly in Ulster and parts of Connacht.

While there is a risk of sleet and snow, the weather system is being tracked and more details of which counties will be worst affected will be known nearer the time.

While no specific warnings have been issued in relation to Limerick, the local authority says it is prepared in the event of bad weather.

“While we are aware that there may be a deterioration in the weather, possibly sleet and snow showers, later in the week it is premature at this stage to put measures in place,” said a spokesperson.

One of the priorities in the event of snow and sleet will ensuring that main roads remain passable.

“Limerick City and County Council has sufficient salt stocks in place and available to treat national, regional and local roads this winter,” said the spokesperson who confirmed the council currently has a fleet of 14 gritter trucks which can be deployed.

Send us your weather photographs by email (news@limerickleader.ie) or via our social media platforms - Twitter, Instagram & Facebook