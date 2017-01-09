Man's body recovered from the River Shannon in Limerick

The body of a man has been recovered from the river Shannon near Limerick city centre.

The body was located shortly before 2.30pm this Monday by members of Limerick Marine Search and Rescue (LMSAR) who were carrying out searches downriver near the Dock Road.

The body has since been taken to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

It is understood the body, which had been in the river for some time, may be that of a man who was seen entering the water at Sarsfield Bridge before Christmas.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating the discovery on behalf of the coroner.