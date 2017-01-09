Irish Cement in Limerick March toward planning deadline

IRISH Cement has until the end of March to submit further information on its €10m plans for Mungret to the local authority.

The company is awaiting planning permission for a ten year licence to use solid recovered waste and tyres in cement production, rather than fossil fuels.

But the application has been delayed twice, with the council seeking further information on the project, which has been opposed by hundreds of people living in the area.

The council has asked Irish Cement to start monitoring heavy metal emissions from its site shortly, and include these findings in its further information submission.

This comes after many objectors to the plans expressed concerns at the impact on the environment of burning used tyres and solid recovered fuels.

Once March 28 passes, the council will then set in train the decision making process for the application.

If Irish Cement has not provided the information requested, the local authority will be obliged to withdraw the application.

This scenario is unlikely though, with the company’s head of communications Brian Gilmore last week confirming that Cement has already begun drafting a response to the request for information.

Councillor Joe Leddin, who is opposed to the changes, said he was disappointed a decision has not already been made.

“I cannot understand what additional information the council requires at this stage. Everyone is quite familiar with the application.

“When you consider the work done in terms of the Mungret playground and park, we should be in the business of recycling, not encouraging large scale industrial incineration,” he said.

Irish Cement has always insisted the changes will not lead to an increase in emissions at the plant.