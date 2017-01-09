Mary Immaculate College announce €100k scholarship scheme

MARY Immaculate College has offered students 50 new reasons to choose to study in Limerick, unveiling details of a new scholarship scheme worth €100,000.

Commencing in September 2017, MIC will offer a total of 50 entrance scholarships to incoming undergraduate first year students, valued at €2,000 each and awarded on the basis of results obtained in the Leaving Certificate.

“We are delighted to launch these scholarships and we can be confident that the financial supports provided by this scheme will make Mary Immaculate College an even more attractive choice for students,” said Professor Eugene Wall, Vice President and Registrar of MIC.

Students’ Union president James Deegan welcomed the announcement.

“MISU welcomes the announcement by MIC of the undergraduate scholarships which will be offered across the nine programmes to incoming first year students,” he said.

“We look forward to working with the College to extend these scholarships beyond academic merit to include areas such as sporting achievements, talent and excellence in the creative arts and highly able students facing financial hardship,” he added.

The scholarships are available across all nine undergraduate programmes currently on offer at the College. MIC will host an open day this Saturday from 11am. See www.mic.ul.ie.