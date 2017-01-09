Celebrities to attend Cliona's Foundation 10th anniversary

A HOST of well-known personalities including Keith Duffy, Miriam O’Callaghan and John Hayes are to attend the milestone 10th anniversary of Cliona’s Foundation celebratory evening.

Taking place at Bulgaden Castle outside Kilmallock on January 21, the event is to “remember, acknowledge and celebrate” all those who have helped the foundation in the past and also all those who have supported the foundation throughout the last decade.

“We are expecting a bigger crowd this year as it is the 10th anniversary,” explained Phil Deegan, fundraising and marketing, Cliona’s Foundation.

“It started off as a very small event just after Cliona passed away. It is a milestone event - Cliona would have celebrated her 26th birthday this Friday and it was the tenth anniversary of her passing in December.”

The foundation are delighted that actor and singer Keith Duffy is to make a return trip to Bulgaden, after attending the event last year.

“Keith has done a huge amount of work for Cliona’s Foundation over the past two years raising in excess of €40,000 for the cause,” said Phil.

By the end of December 2016, the foundation had helped 390 families across Ireland.

A great night’s entertainment is anticipated on January 21. The monster raffles on the night are legendary and this year include overnight accommodation to Inchydoney Island Lodge and Spa; two Justin Bieber tickets; super door prize and many other prizes.

Tickets are priced at €15 per adult or €30 for a family ticket. Nightfall will provide the music and tasty finger food will be served. Tickets from Phil on 061 - 331333 or phil@clionasfoundation.ie.