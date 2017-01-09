Limerick's young scientists gear up for 2017 exhibition

THE 2017 Young Scientist and Technology exhibition kicks off this Wednesday at the RDS in Dublin, and this year more than 120 Limerick students will be setting out their stalls at the event.

At least 55 local projects will be showcased at the event, making Limerick the county with the third highest number of entries, after Cork and Dublin.

The innovators of tomorrow have come up with all manner of projects, including smart traffic lights by Liam O’Mara of Castletroy College, an energy-efficient kettle by Seoda Ní Chaoimh of Gaelcholáiste Luimní, and a food source for our endangered bees by David Hamilton in Ardscoil Rís.

And that’s just mentioning a few. Students from Laurel Hill Secondary School FCJ investigated whether N-plates are a nuisance or a necessity, Crescent College Comprehensive students looked at adolescents’ moral reasoning, and one young student from Coláiste Chiaráin posed the question: how old is the Universe?

“Since participating in the event, we have seen the numbers of students opting to study science-related subjects to senior cycle increase,” said science teacher at Salesian Secondary College, John O’Flynn.

“We also have noticed that students who have partaken in the event are more inquisitive and conscious of the science world around them.”

Last year, Limerick schools won 14 awards — but this year’s 120-strong local team will be hoping to scoop more.