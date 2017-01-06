Limerick council seeks expert input for major tourism strategy

LIMERICK COUNCIL is seeking top experts to develop and present an ambitious five-year strategy that will boost Limerick as a major tourist attraction by 2022.

Following on from the major announcement of a €10m interactive rugby visitor centre for O’Connell Street and Cecil Street to be opened in 2019, the local authority is looking to put Limerick on the map when it comes to tourism.

Limerick City and County Council recently launched the tender process for a new tourism and marketing strategy for Limerick, with submissions closing on January 30.

A spokesperson for the council said that it “now believes it is time to develop a more comprehensive and strategic approach to tourism development in Limerick, and is inviting suitable consultants to tender for the formulation of a tourism development and marketing strategy for Limerick 2017-2022.

“The appointed consultants will explore and advise opportunities for working within the Fáilte Ireland brands, identify what sets Limerick apart from its competitors, look at emerging trends and identify how this area can maximise opportunities for tourism development including what additional facilitates may be needed to support and develop the area further as a destination.”

The spokesperson said that Limerick, from a tourism perspective, offers an “interesting position”, with Foynes situated on the Wild Atlantic Way and Ballyhoura Country in Ireland’s Ancient East.

“Tourism promotion and development was not traditionally a role held by Limerick City and County Council due to the presence of the regional development body Shannon Development in the Mid-West.

“Limerick City and County Council's involvement with tourism to date has included providing funding for tourism in the development of facilities.”

This summer, the council’s official website Limerick.ie will be relaunched, as well as a rebranding strategy for Limerick carried out by the Office of Communications and Marketing.