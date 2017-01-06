Two Operation Transformation walks to take place in Limerick

LIMERICK Sports Partnership is hosting two Operation Transformation walks in Limerick this Saturday to support local leader Marie Grace.

The Pallasgreen woman will be taking part in a 5k at Knockane GAA Club in her home parish. Gather from 9.30am with the event expected to commence at 10am.

While in the city, those inspired by the RTE show are asked to congregate at City Hall, Merchant's Quay from 9.30am. Again the tape will fall at 10am.

This walks are suitable for buggies. For health and safety reasons dogs are not allowed. For more information and to register log onto www.limericksports.ie.

Marie touched the hearts of the nation on Wednesday night when she spoke about losing a baby after she was born prematurely. She has gone from 11 stone to over 14 stone.

She weighed in at 14 stone 1 lb on Wednesday and her weight loss target this week is 4lbs. Join her on her journey in Knockane and the city centre.

Read more about Marie’s journey in the weekend edition of the Limerick Leader – in shops now.