Flood defences planned for Shannon Airport

A NEW government plan is proposing extra flood defences for Shannon Airport in a bid to combat extreme weather.

The airport is located on the edge of the Shannon estuary and, as a result, is at elevated risk of flooding.

The plans have been published by Transport Minister Shane Ross as part of a consultation document, entitled Developing Resilience to Climate Change in the Irish Transport Sector.

The increased requirement for de-icing facilities at the hub is cited as a ‘high priority’ for the airport over the coming years.

The dangers of coastal erosion are also mentioned in this document.

It is predicted in the strategy that road and railway flooding episodes will become more frequent and last longer due to heavier rainfall over the coming years and decades.

Transport sector stakeholders and the public have been invited to make submissions on the document, which is available on the department’s web site, and will also be on public display at Council offices in Merchant’s Quay and Dooradoyle.