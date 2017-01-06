Marcus Horan lines out to launch Milford Hospice 10k

FORMER Munster and Irish rugby star Marcus Horan has launched the annual 10k run and walk in aid of Milford Hospice.

Current Shannon RFC coach Horan said he was “delighted to be associated” with the run, taking place for a fifth consecutive year at the University of Limerick at 12 noon on Sunday, January 29.

“With so many people getting fit after all the Christmas festivities and with resolutions in place, sure what better way to start the New Year than by participating in the Milford Hospice 10km fun run and walk,” said Marcus, who is also currently working for TG4’s Pro 12 coverage.

“Staff operating at this wonderful hospice serving the Mid-West and its staff working within the Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary Hospice at Home Teams do an amazing job. I encourage everyone to participate – bring your friends, family, neighbours – everyone is welcome to come out and support Milford Hospice,” he added.

Milford CEO Pat Quinlan said that the event “has become a popular fun activity with participants growing on an annual basis. Last year saw a record number with over 1,700 taking part, which is truly amazing.”

Mr Quinlan said that fundraising support for Milford has “become even more imperative” due to the construction of a specialist 34-bed €11m hospice, which is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

“This year, Milford is celebrating 40 years of Hospice Care provision in the Mid-West and what better way to acknowledge the wonderful pioneering work of the founders, the Little Company of Mary, than to have in place this new state of the art in-patient facility to serve the people into the future.

“Events such as our 10km can really be of benefit to Milford Hospice and we would appeal to the community to join in on the day by jogging, running or walking with us, in support of the work we do.”

Registration is open on www.eventmaster.ie. More details from the fundraising department on 061-485860.