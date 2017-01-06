Gardai continue to investigate Limerick 'shovel attack'

INVESTIGATIONS are ongoing into a serious assault that led to a young man being hospitalised after he was attacked with a “shovel” in a city estate, in the early hours of New Year’s morning.

According to a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána, a 26-year-old man reported to the gardaí that he was assaulted at Abbey Court, on Fr Russell Road, at approximately 5am on January 1.

“From initial investigations, it appears that the injured party was struck on the head with what is described as a shovel.”

The man was then treated for his injuries at University Hospital Limerick. It is understood that the man required reconstructive ear surgery with 12 to 16 stitches, six stitches for an eye wound, and a diagnosis of a mild concussion.

No have arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Condemning the assault, Cllr Daniel Butler said: “I was surprised to learn of this vicious attack in what is a very peaceful and safe neighbourhood. Reports of such incidents are rare in the area but must be taken very seriously. It is with that in mind that I would appeal to any members of the public in the area at that time who may have any information at all to contact Roxboro gardaí immediately.

“This kind of behaviour is unacceptable in our community and indeed any community and it is all our responsibility to work with the gardaí to deal with this swiftly and successfully. I wish the victim of the attack a full and speedy recovery.”

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Roxboro Road garda station at 061-214240, or the garda confidential line at 1800-666111.