Wedding expo to take place in Limerick this weekend

WITH the tinsel just being put back in its box, brides-to-be are pulling out the wedding planner in preparation for their big day - and what better place to get some tips than at the Mid-West Bridal Exhibition.

Featuring over 100 exhibitors, the showcase, which attracts people from all over the country, will take place at the University of Limerick Sports Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

The event, which will be open from 12pm to 6pm on both days, is being organised by Ger Lee, his daugther Cecile and daughter-in-law Asta of the Holman Lee Agency.

“Once again we are looking forward to a super weekend of fashion and style tips for brides getting ready for their big day,” explained Celia Holman Lee.

“I will be doing style talks over the two days and there will be make-up demonstrations as well focusing on various looks,” Celia added.

Exhibitors include hotels, jewellers, stationers, photographers, wedding cars, hairdressers, make-up artists, beauticians and fashion.

“It is great that we get so much support from local businesses. It covers everything you can think of in terms of planning your wedding from getting your hair done to booking a band.”

The exhibition is particularly popular, Celia says, due to the personal touch - people get to meet the stallholders in person.

Entry fee for the event is €10.